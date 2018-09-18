Zlatan Ibrahimović Scores Goal #500

In the 43rd minute of the match against Toronto FC, Zlatan Ibrahimović has joined historic company by scoring his 500th career goal. Currently, only two active players have achieved such a feat: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

As an 18 years-old, Ibrahimović netted his first career goal against Västra Frölunda IF in a 2 – 1 victory. 20 years and several club transfers later, Ibrahimović gained a step closer to the holy status he so often assigns himself. The 500th goal was something of pure class and athleticism. By rotating his entire body to intercept a soaring ball into the box, Ibrahimović nets the goal with a touch of elegance. The moment was truly iconic for one the greatest goal scorers in the history of the game.

As a Swedish national player, Ibrahimović has scored 62 goals for his country and today marked number 438 in his club career. Notably, Ibrahimović has competed in Series A, the Premiere League, La Liga and the MLS. At Paris Saint Germain, Ibra scored a career high 113 goals over 4 seasons, more than doubling the next closest club of Inter Milan, where he played from ’06 – ’09.

“It means a lot,” Ibrahimović told the LA Times about the milestone. “In the beginning of my career there were some thoughts I was good but I didn’t know how to score. That triggers me, that motivates me now.”

