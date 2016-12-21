Holiday Jersey Designs for 5 Top Clubs

What if soccer clubs decided to change their shirt for Christmas? Soccer365 teams-up once again with La Casaca! to imagine some special edition jerseys for some of Europe’s mightiest clubs for the holidays. Take a look at some jolly creations for Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Manchester united, Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain.

Nothing says Christmas like a Santa Hat, and this Real Madrid jersey features it on the club logo. Add some Christmas Tree decorations to complete the festive look. Surely Cristiano Ronaldo & Co. wouldn’t mind wearing this one.

FC Barcelona are proud to represent Catalunya, and Catalan for ‘Merry Christmas’ would be definitely the words of choice to put under their crest. Some Christmas Candy detailing appears on the neck and sleeves for a sweet looking finish (no pun intended).

Subtle and nice, just like how Englishmen like it. This Manchester United jersey changes the inner neck detail for the celebration, also including snowflakes on the front hexagons and a nice detailing over the shield to show their Christmas spirit.

There’s surely no English happier than the folks at Chelsea FC. Their winning streak seems to know no end and the top of the table is secured for the holidays, so some Christmas additions to their home jersey would come perfect for the atmosphere at Stamford Bridge.

Paris Saint-Germain are struggling to find their way to the top of the Ligue 1 without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but they’re still one of the most popular clubs around the globe. This holiday jersey sees a subtle modification to the red stripes to include a Christmas Tree shape, while also giving a more festive look to the Eiffel Tower on the badge.

Which other club jerseys would you like to see in the Christmas spirit? Let us know in the comments section below!