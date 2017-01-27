Year of the Rooster has Teams Celebrating

The Chinese New Year begins on Saturday with festivities around the globe. And this year national teams and clubs will be celebrating along with millions around the globe as they point proudly to their club badge and the rooster that adorns it.

The French national team is arguably the best known team in the world with a rooster as its mascot. The Gallic rooster is the unofficial national symbol of France and has been worn by the French national team for over 100 years.

The Federation of French Football’s (FFF) badge features the rooster. The current badge features a traditional rooster but the design has varied over the years.

Les Bleus super fan, Clement d’Antibes, is known to take a rooster to matches to spur on his side.

The cockerel has been associated with Tottenham since 1909 when former player William James Scott made a bronze cockerel to place on the west stand. It continues to fly high over the ground and be part of the club’s badge and represented in the jersey designs.

FC Bari is known as the Galletti. Bari adopted their now famous red and white colors along with the cockerel as the team mascot in 1908. The cockerel won out over an eagle, sparrow, squirrel, and gazelle in a referendum among supporters.

Brazil lead the way with 4 clubs – Atlético Mineiro, Treze-PB, Ituano, Paulista – sporting a rooster as part of the club image.

Atlético Mineiro is the best known with fans going by ‘galo (rooster) with their mascot one of the best known in the country. The rooster was adopted after cartoonist Fernando Pierucetti, known as Mangabeira, was selected to draw mascots for the 3 biggest clubs in Belo Horizonte. The rooster was selected for Atlético because they played with passion and never game up, like gamecocks in a fight.

Turkey’s Denizlispor’s badge and colors are based on a rooster local to the Denizil region with green and black features. Needless to say, the club’s home jersey colors are green and black.

Scotland’s Airdrieonians F.C. features Rocky the Rooster as a mascot.

What are some of the other clubs with rooster mascots we have missed? Will they rooster mascot bring these clubs luck in 2017?