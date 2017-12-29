Wrexham Manage FA Cup Upset

The FA Cup has long been loved for providing lower league clubs a chance to play the big boys although most of these fixtures go the way of favorite. But this was not the case in 1992 when Wrexham, the 92nd rated team, faced mighty Arsenal, the league holders, at the Racecourse Ground in Wales and won 2-1 on January 4.

After going down 1-0, the home side looked beaten but two second half goals from Steve Watkin and Mickey Thomas sent them to their greatest victory.

The celebration was short lived as West Ham United defeated them in the next round.

Soccer Birthdays for January 4

1953 – Norberto Alonso, Argentine footballer

1969 – Kees van Wonderen, Dutch soccer player (NEC/NAC)

1980 – Miguel Monteiro, Portuguese footballer

1982 – Paulo Ferrari, Argentinian footballer

1982 – Richard Logan, English footballer

1986 – James Milner, English footballer

1990 – Toni Kroos, German footballer

January 4 Soccer Deaths

2007 – Sandro Salvadore, Italian footballer (b. 1939)