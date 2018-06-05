World Soccer Shop x Renzo Cardoni 2018 FIFA World Cup Limited Edition Jerseys

With the 2018 FIFA World Cup just a few days away, World Soccer Shop and Renzo Cardoni have teamed up to offer limited edition 2018 national team jerseys featuring hand stitched snakeskin customization. Detroit native, Renzo Cardoni is a luxury sportswear designer specialized in exotic skins and rare fabrics who has collaborated with high-profile brands and celebrities such as 21 Savage, Antonio Brown, Donovan Mitchell, Fabolous, Odell Beckham and Khloe Kardashian.

This collection will be a World Soccer Shop exclusive and will be available starting June 7. The extremely limited jerseys will feature the following players:

• Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

• Lionel Messi (Argentina)

• Neymar Jr (Brazil)

• Luka Modric (Croatia)

• James Rodriguez (Colombia)

• Javier Hernández “Chicharito” (Mexico)

• Hirving Lozano (Mexico)

“This collection has been in the works for some time and I’m excited to finally be able to share it with the soccer community. It’s a massive opportunity to connect the larger world of sportswear culture and the world’s biggest sporting event, the FIFA World Cup,” said Tyler Clardy, Director of Marketing & Licensing at World Soccer Shop. “This collection offers a unique way to represent some of the most iconic players in the world.”

Shop here for the World Soccer Shop and Renzo Cardoni collection.