World Cup Match Schedule – 2018

The FIFA 2018 World Cup kicks off on Thursday, June 14 with games every day through June 28 as teams battle to advance from the group stage. The elimination rounds stars on June 30 after 1 day off with between 3-5 days off for teams advancing to the next round until the final on July 15.

The World Cup match schedule for the 2018 tournament features that match-up icon and interesting facts about the teams involved and match-up.

World Cup Matches

Russia vs Saudi Arabia

Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow

Group A

June 14, 2018

Fox Soccer

11 am ET

Russia are the lowest ranked team in the tournament after dropping to #70 in the latest FIFA Coca-Cola World Rankings.

Saudi Arabia are 3 positions higher.

The host nation has advanced to the elimination round at every World Cup except in 2010 when South Africa failed to make it out of group play

Russia’s youngest and possibly most entertaining player will be Alexander Golovin

Saudi Arabia’s 3 attacking midfielders – Salem al-Dawsari, Yahya al-Shehri and Fahad al-Muwallad – are the key to success

