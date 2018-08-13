Wolves Crest Part of Legal Dispute

Wolverhampton Wolves FC are well-known for their geometric black and gold wolf head crest used by the club since 1979 but a recent lawsuit by Peter Davis claims the club stole his design.

The retired businessman claims he drew the geometric wolf head as a 13-year-old and submitted it in an art competition by the Wolverhampton Wolves speedway team in 1963. His claim is that someone from the football club must have seen and been inspired by the design eventually adopting the look when the club updated their badge in 1979.

Davies complained to the club in the 1980’s but did not get a reply.

His renewed efforts came about after finding some of his original sketches which bear a remarkable resemblance to the current Wolves logo.