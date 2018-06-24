Wolves 2018/19 Home And Away Jerseys Revealed

Wolves have revealed their 2018/19 home and away jerseys courtesy of new technical supplier adidas. It’s new beginnings for the club returning to the Premier League after earning promotion from winning the second-division Championship last season.

The club’s gold and black colors are displayed in a very vintage style for the home jersey, with a crisp black crew collar and matching sleeve cuffs and three-stripes on the shoulders. The full kit features black shorts with gold three-stripes and gold socks with black three-stripes.

Wolves’ clash jerseys are white with sublimated hoops and black accents, as they appear as trim the top of the collar, and as three-stripe trim on the shoulders. The full kit comes complete with white shorts and socks with black three-stripe trim. The club will also have a new shirt sponsor in W88, an online betting firm, displayed in a black and gray logo.