Win the Opportunity to Buy the Red Limit ACE 16+ UltraBOOST from adidas

The limited edition Red Limit ACE 16+ UltraBOOST from adidas is inspired by the throwback 2002 Predator Mania. The shoe which combines the best of the brands soccer cleats and running shoe technologies will be a hard (almost impossible) find but WorldSoccerShop.com is helping 6 lucky fans slip into a pair.

The site is hosting a lottery with six random people earning the right to move to the front of the line to purchase a pair.

Not feeling lucky today. Check out the adidas Red Limit X16 collection that includes cleats and lifestyle looks with the same striking Red/Black/White colorway.