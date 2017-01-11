Win the Nike CR7 Mercurial Superfly Vitorias

Nike unveiled a limited edition Mercurial Superfly CR7, the Vitorias (Victories), to celebrate Cristiano Ronaldo’s impressive 2016 which included helping Real Madrid win the UEFA Champions League, Portugal to the Euro2016 title, as well as taking home the highest individual honor, the Ballon d’Or.

777 individually numbered pairs of the cleat were available globally. World Soccer Shop was one of the ‘select retailers’ to get our hands on some of these rare cleats and are giving one lucky fan a chance to celebrate along with Ronaldo by winning a pair of the cleats and being able to pull them on at your local soccer field.

Just imagine what your friends would say if you showed up at practice with this pair of cleats.

Tell Soccer365 what you would do if you won this pair of Nike CR7 Mercurial Superfly Vitorias soccer cleats.