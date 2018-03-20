Win the Nike CR7 Mercurial Superfly Born Leader Soccer Cleats

Nike unveiled the CR7 Mercurial Superfly Born Leader today. The cleat celebrates Cristiano Ronaldo’s games as captain of the Portugal national team in Chapter 6 of the CR7 story.

Ronaldo took the captain’s armband for the first time on February 6, 2007. Despite his young age, the forward had turned 22 the day before, Ronaldo was a born leader. He has since become the team’s regular skipper and set the record for the most appearances as captain.

This will be one of the most difficult soccer cleats to find this spring. But World Soccer Shop is helping you avoid the madness by giving you a chance to win a pair of the Nike CR7 Mercurial Superfly Born Leader cleats.

“When you play for your country you want to win, you want to defend your colors,” confirms Ronaldo.

