Wilson Extends Partnership as Official Ball of NCAA Soccer

The official NCAA soccer ball will continue to be provided by Wilson after the sporting goods giant and the NCAA agreed to extend their partnership through 2021. Wilson has provided the NCAA match ball for the NCAA Division I, II, and III men’s and women’s championships since 2008.

The Wilson NCAA Forte FYBrid II is approved for play by the NCAA, FIFA, and the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS).

The match ball was designed with the latest technologies.

Geometric contact zones allow for more control and a predictable flight.

The high-tech ball bladder ensures a consistent round shape throughout matches and provides true rebound.

The Wilson NCAA Forte FYBrid II’s ball out layer helps with player control and minimizes moisture absorption allowing true play even in wet conditions.

“One of the most important and beneficial aspects of our partnership with the NCAA is working hand-in-hand with collegiate coaches and others in athletics to continually develop best-in-class soccer ball technology,” said Kevin Murphy, general manger, Team Sports, Wilson. “It’s truly rewarding to create products that further enhance the tremendous skills of student-athletes and make the game more enjoyable to play.”