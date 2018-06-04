Why is the US National Team Wearing Rainbow Numbers?

The U.S. men’s and women’s national teams are wearing rainbow names and numbers during their June friendlies to celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month.

The USMNT and USWNT will each wear the special names and numbers in 2 friendlies.

The USMNT unveiled the look in their match against Ireland on June 2. Ireland also wore rainbow numbers.

The USMNT will follow it up wearing them against France on June 9 (3 p.m. ET, ESPN, UniMás).

Jill Ellis’ side will wear the rainbow numbers against 2 friendlies against China PR. The first game is on June 7 at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy (9 p.m. ET, FS1, UDN) and again on June 12 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2, UDN).

This is not the first time the US national teams have supported this effort. The men’s and women’s team each wore rainbow numbers in a friendly last year and former USMNT captain, Michael Bradley, wore a rainbow armband in a match against Ecuador in 2016.