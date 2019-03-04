Why did USWNT Players Wear Famous Names on their Jerseys Against England?

The United States women’s national team confused some fans by wearing the names of famous people (other than themselves) on the back of their jerseys in their 2-2 draw with England in the 2019 SheBelieves Cup on March 2.

The name switch was one time event allowing players to pay tribute to a woman that has inspired them on and off the field.

The range of inspirational women was impressive with figures such as Mother Teresa to Beyonce to JK Rowling to former players.

No. – PLAYER – INSPIRATION

7 – Abby Dahlkemper – Jennifer Lawrence

12 – Tierna Davidson – Sally Ride

19 – Crystal Dunn – Serena Williams

8 – Julie Ertz – Carrie Underwood

22 – Emily Fox – Elena Delle Donne

21 – Adrianna Franch – Briana Scurry

18 – Ashlyn Harris – Cardi B

17 – Tobin Heath – Doris Burke

16 – Rose Lavelle – J.K. Rowling

10 – Carli Lloyd – Malala Yousafzai

20 – Jessica McDonald – Maya Angelou

3 – Samantha Mewis – Mia Hamm

13 – Alex Morgan – Abby Wambach

1 – Alyssa Naeher – Robin Roberts

*5 – Kelley O’Hara – Heather O’Reilly

23 – Christen Press – Sojourner Truth

11 – Mallory Pugh – Beyoncé

15 – Megan Rapinoe – Audre Lorde

4 – Becky Sauerbrunn – Ruth Bader Ginsburg

14 – Casey Short – Katie Sowers

2 – Emily Sonnett – Tina Fey

6 – Andi Sullivan – Jessica Mendoza

25 – McCall Zerboni – Mother Teresa

U.S. Soccer has the story on how players selected the woman that would join their Nike jersey name plate.

