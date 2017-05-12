White Hart Lane 1899-2017

White Hart Lane has been home to Tottenham since 1899 but will host its final home match when Spurs host Manchester United on Sunday, May 14. The game will serve as a farewell and give Mauricio Pochettino’s side a chance to clinch a 2nd place finish in the Premier League.

Tottenham played their first match at the new stadium in a friendly against Notts County on September 4, 1899. They followed that up with the first competitive match on September 9 with a 1-0 win over Queens Park Rangers.

In total 2,619 matches will have been played with the home side winning 1,528, losing 593, and drawing 498 scoring 5,459 goals in those matches. The bulk of those matches have come with Tottenham playing in the top flight (1,178 in the old Division One and 480 in the Premier League era).

Four Spurs players have hit the century mark of goals at White Hart Lane. Jimmy Greaves leads the way with 176 goals followed by Bobby Smith (129), Martin Chivers (106), and Cliff Jones (104).

The average attendance over the years is 32,026 with a record crowd of 75,038 on hand to watch the match vs Sunderland in 1938.

Demolition will begin on the stadium on Monday and Spurs will move to Wembley Stadium for the 2017/18 season and then to their new home the following season. But White Hart Lane will always hold a special place in the hearts of Spurs fans.

Remember White Hart Lane with the Tottenham Hotspur White Hart Lane Finale Supersoft t-shirt from World Soccer Shop