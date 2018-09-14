What The Comments Say: PSG X Jordan

The PSG X Jordan collection created waves of comments and reactions on Social Media upon announcement. Though not the first Jumpan endeavor in the soccer world, this is the first time ever a professional soccer club dons Jordan, which surprised both casual and diehard fans.

Related: PSG X Jordan presented by World Soccer Shop and Black Arrow FC.

mariosouto46_ “What’s the relationship between soccer and basketball?”

A common read from the comments. Some soccer fans would have never imagined a top club wearing Jordan in their wildest dreams. There’s the ones who love the novelty and risk brought by the collection, but also those who’d prefer a traditional approach with the Nike Swoosh and the club’s official colors. You can’t keep everyone happy, right?

theoriginalbabyt @alexandre74t My unbiased opinion is the side merch is 🔥and it was a natural evolution to branch into other sports as Jordan is a brand and they’ve been doing training product for some time.

A natural consequence of comments like the first one and one of our favorite things on social media: discussions. Some retorted to the classic insult-with-no-arguments approach, but fortunately there’s people like @theoriginalbabyt (nice handle, btw), who presents a valid point in a respectful manner.

pedrolopes91 ❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️😏❤️😍❤️😍❤️

Hmm, it seems that @pedrolopes91 liked the collection. A lot of emojis decorated the comment sections across social media (specially the fire one, usually a good sign).

prime_minister_in_bd 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Speak of the devil…

gabrielrios_z take all of my money 💸

Take our money indeed. The PSG X Jordan collection was an instant hit; large crowds gathered outside Nike and Jordan stores around the globe to cope something from this new assembly, some elements sold out within hours and many of us where left waiting for the next re-stock.

fmlckd 🐐X🗼

Pretty sure @fmlckd would be a contender for the “Describe the PSG X Jordan collection in three emojis or less” trophy. Shame there’s no such thing (yet).

edgardpanchoOk but can y’all collaborate with @chelseafc now @jumpman23 @nike 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿

We wouldn’t mind seeing more Jordan in European soccer. Just imagine the Jumpman with Barcelona, Chelsea, Inter Milan or Manchester City. Our wallets would not survive.

robertsonjjmv Jordan has no limits, he sponsors colleges and NBA teams. Now #PSG, he’s crazyyyyy.

Mr. Jordan would love this one. Even in his youth, Michael Jordan knew he was destined to be great, and he made sure to inform the whole world through his talent and crushing personality. This comment makes clear that people consider him a fearless icon, something that PSG X Jordan reflects perfectly.

What do you think about the PSG X Jordan collection? Make sure to leave your comment below!

Shop PSG X Jordan at World Soccer Shop.