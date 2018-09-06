The UEFA Nations League kicked off today leaving many fans with blank expressions on their faces and one question, What is the UEFA Nations League?

The short answer is simple.

The UEFA Nations League is the international competition between the national soccer teams of Europe that is held every 2 years starting in September 2018.

The league was developed to eliminate the ‘meaningless friendlies’ that frequently took place across Europe on FIFA International Matchdays. And the rewards are real for the national teams that thrive.

4 nations will earn a berth at the UEFA Euro 2020 finals. The winning team from each League earns 1 of the 4 berths.

And the 55 teams competing will each receive solidarity payments for playing and prize money (bonus) for doing well.

The inaugural winner pockets $5.23 Million (M), the runner-up $4.01M, the third place finisher $2.91M, and the 4th place finisher $1.74M. These are payments in addition to the solidarity payments.

The solidarity payments are based on which league a team competes. League A teams receive a solidarity payment of $1.74M, League B teams earn $1.16M, League C teams $871,819, and League D teams $581,210.

The winning team will also be presented the UEFA Nations League trophy. The sterling silver trophy is 2.3 feet tall and weighs in at 16.5 lbs.

OK, some may feel this is getting complicated but don’t fret it is not as complicated as it may seem.

The 55 nations are divided into divisions (the 4 Leagues) based on their overall strength (ranking based on recent results) with each League divided into Groups of either 3 or 4 teams. League A and League B have 12 teams each (with 3 groups of 4), League C has 15 teams (5 groups of 3), and League D has 16 teams (4 groups of 4).

The ultimate winner of the Nations League comes from League A teams. The top team from each group advances to the semifinals with a standard single elimination format used to determine 1st through 4th place finishers.

The Nations League finals will be played in a host city (TBD) in June 2019.

Is their promotion and relegation in the Nations League?

The UEFA Nations League uses a promotion and relegation system. Each group winner is promoted and each group loser is relegated at the next tournament.

Who makes the UEFA Nations League match ball?

adidas is the official supplier of the 2018/19 UEFA Nations League matchball. The ball is white with silver detailing and colorful images from the Nations League flag.

What teams are playing in the Nations League?

UEFA Nations League A

Belgium

Croatia

England

France

Germany

Iceland

Italy

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Spain

Switzerland

UEFA Nations League B

Austria

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Czech Republic

Denmark

Northern Ireland

Republic of Ireland

Russia

Slovakia

Sweden

Turkey

Ukraine

Wales

UEFA Nations League C

Albania

Bulgaria

Cyprus

Estonia

Finland

Greece

Hungary

Israel

Lithuania

Montenegro

Norway

Romania

Scotland

Serbia

Slovenia

UEFA Nations League D

Andorra

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Belarus

Faroe Islands

Georgia

Gibralter

Kazakhstan

Kosovo

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Luxembourg

Macedonia

Malta

Moldova

San Marino

Shop for national team soccer jerseys at WorldSoccerShop.com