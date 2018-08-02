West Ham United 2018/19 Third Jersey Revealed

West Ham United and Umbro have revealed the Premier League club’s 2018/19 third jersey. The newest Hammers’ strip is loosely inspired by the club’s first ever third jersey from 1991-93.

The off-white, very light gray third jersey has a v-neck with claret trim at the bottom. The sleeves have sets of thin light blue and claret stripes displayed diagonally on the shoulders. The design is similar to the club’s first ever third jersey from 1991-93, and pays homage to the 1992/93 team that won promotion to the Premier League. A claret Umbro mark is placed across from a light blue outlined West Ham crest with claret details.

The full kit has light grey shorts and the stripes detail on the sides, and light blue socks with claret trim. Betway returns as shirt sponsor.

The 2018/19 Umbro West Ham United third jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.