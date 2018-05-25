West Ham United 2018/19 Home And Away Jerseys Unveiled

Umbro has unveiled the West Ham United 2018/19 home and away jerseys. The club honors past players from West Ham’s steeped history with the new jerseys, using the I’m Forever campaign.

West Ham’s classic claret and blue combination for their home jerseys shows more claret this year, as the body and sleeves appear in the dark red color. Blue trim on the crew neck collar and cuffs make for good accents, as the cuffs have Umbro’s double diamond pattern wrapped around it. Tonal pinhoops are visible at the front.

The away jersey has a solid dark teal body, with claret on the collar, and double-diamond pattern on the cuffs. Yellow is also used, as and accent color for the monochrome crest and Umbro logos on the chest. Both home and away jerseys also feature an Irons label with the home in blue and the away in yellow.

West Ham’s full home kit will have white shorts and socks with light blue accents and claret trim.

The Hammers’ away will feature dark teal shorts with claret trim, and yellow accents, and the socks are yellow with dark teal and claret stripes at the top. Betway returns as shirt sponsor in white on both jerseys.

The 2018/19 Umbro West Ham United home and away jerseys will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.