West Ham Offer to ‘Exchange’ Payet #27 Jerseys

West Ham United was in a foul mood when it became official that Dimitri Payet was headed back to Marseille. Fans were frustrated to say the least by the actions of their 2016 Player of the Year and the West London club did their part to rid the French international from their closets.

The club made a ‘gesture of goodwill’ saying they were willing to ‘exchange (official Payet jerseys purchased at club stores) for any other named player’s jersey … for just £25*’.

The offer appeared somewhat cynical with the club adding some disclaimers to the exchange process stating ‘*£25 replacement shirt offer does not include name and number printing. Please note that the Season Ticket Holder discount cannot be used in conjunction with the re-purchase of a shirt.’

The offer was extended to 2016/17 home, away and Thames Ironworks commemorative shirts, in adult or junior sizes, and is available while stocks last.

Fans may want to just throw away the old Payet jersey with the exchange fee and the fact that most of the jerseys are on sale anyway and priced only slightly higher than the ‘gesture of goodwill’ fee of £25.’

If West Ham can convince enough fans to make the exchange it will be some more good business by the club. The club is said to have paid a transfer fee of $13.5 million for Payet to Marseille in the summer of 2015 only to sell him back to the Ligue 1 club for $31 million earlier this week.

