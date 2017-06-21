West Ham 17/18 Home Jersey Revealed

West Ham United and Umbro have presented the 2017/18 home jersey the Hammers will be wearing this Premier League season. The London outfit have taken several cues from their history to create a fresh look.

The jersey is in the favored claret and light blue with the familiar light blue sleeves over the claret body. The collar has light blue triangular trim based on some of the elements seen at West Ham’s home, London’s Olympic Stadium.

A Union Jack-based logo based off the Thames Ironworks FC logo in white and light blue is seen at the nape.

The sleeves have tonal light blue Umbro double diamond trim.

The front has a chevron in a darker shade of claret, a nod to the Hammers’ 1976 European Cup Winners Cup finals appearance against Belgian power RSC Anderlecht, and worn throughout the late 70s. West Ham’s current crest itself is also a current nod to Thames Ironworks FC, with the crossed hammers both having the initials ‘TIW’ engraved on the heads.

The hem of the shirt has a unique cut tipped by light blue detail, revealing a longer backside.

West Ham’s full kit has white shorts and socks with light blue and claret trim on the topstripe.

Betway retains main shirt sponsorship.