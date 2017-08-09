West Bromwich Albion 2017/18 Home Jersey Revealed

West Bromwich Albion and adidas are preparing for the new Premier League season with a new home jersey for 2017/18.

Albion’s traditional navy blue and white striped jersey adds a touch of red on the chest for the adidas Performance logo. A white v-neck collar gives a standard look.

Thin white trim is seen on the shoulders and sleeves with mesh leading to the collar, and white three stripes are on the flanks under the arms.

West Brom’s crest is placed on the left chest. The full kit has white shorts and socks with navy trim. Chinese urban development company Palm takes over as shirt sponsor.

The 2017/18 adidas West Bromwich Albion home jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.