Werder Bremen Debut 120th Anniversary Jersey

Werder Bremen is celebrating their 120th anniversary and took to the field in their 4-0 win over FC Augsburg wearing a commemorative jersey by Umbro. Only 1899 of the jersey were made.

The mash-up jerseys features 3 tones of green along with tri-letter lettering and numbers with ‘Werder Bremen’ and ‘1899’ printed on the panels.

A solid dark green panel slashed across the front and is the background for the club’s Wiesenhof sponsor logo and Werder club crest. The panel continues over the shoulder and onto the back of the jersey for the number panel.

Umbro’s double diamond logo is on the right chest in dark green.

The jersey has white sleeve cuffs, which look a little out of place on the otherwise green jersey, and a green crew neck collar.

‘Wagen Un Winnen seit 1899 (Dare to Win since 1899)’ is on the back beneath the collar.

