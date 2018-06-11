Watford FC 2018/19 Home Jersey Revealed

Watford FC has revealed their 2018/19 home jersey from adidas. The Hornets will be striking with a new look for the new season, as they prepare for another Premier League campaign.

Watford will be rolling out in a yellow and black striped shirt with red accents. A black v-neck collar gives a vintage touch to the incoming jersey, with matching solid black sleeves, and adidas three-stripes on the shoulders.

The back is a solid yellow, with a black outlined hornet under the collar and red official Premier League typography.

A nine stripe composition – five black, four yellow – is displayed across the front. A black adidas logo with yellow outline is placed in between two stripes on the right breast, across from the crest. The full kit has black shorts and socks with yellow three-stripe trim. FxPro is the main sponsor in a striking red with black outline.

The 2018/19 adidas Watford FC home jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.