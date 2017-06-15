Watford 2017/18 Home Jersey Revealed

Premier League club Watford FC have launched their 2017/18 home jersey from adidas. The Hornets have moved to the three-stripes as technical sponsor after wearing Dryworld uniforms last season.

Watford’s jersey is golden yellow with red detailing. The v-neck collar is red with a mesh layer with red piping on either side on the shoulders. The adidas three-stripes run down the side of the jersey.

FxPro is Watford’s new front-of-jersey sponsor with last season’s sponsor’s, 138.com, logo has been moved to the left sleeve. The right sleeve features a Premier League logo.

The full kit has black shorts and socks, with red trim.