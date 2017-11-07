Wales 2018 Home Jersey Released

adidas Soccer has revealed the new home jersey for the Wales National Teams, set to debut versus France on November 11th. The new shirt for the Dragons introduces a classy design with their traditional soccer colors.







The jersey features a white crew-neck collar with a single button on the front. The three stripes are featured on the sides, while the sleeves include white cuffs. The Wales FA logo is sewn on the left chest. A tag with yellow and green coloring is added to the back of the neckline.

Red shorts and socks complete the new look for Wales.







