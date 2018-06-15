Villarreal CF 2018/19 Jerseys Released

Joma has released the 2018/19 Villarreal CF jerseys. One of LaLiga’s high profile clubs, the Yellow Submarine are back, and will be looking fine with their latest jerseys.

Villarreal’s traditional yellow jersey comes with navy trim, with a rounded collar that is filled in only by navy around the sides and back. A mesh pattern can be seen on the sleeves, with a navy Joma J on each. The design at the front is embossed and is based from the design of Villarreal’s stadium, Estadio de la Cerámica.

Villarreal’s away jersey is purple with white trim in the polo-style placket. Many of the features from the home jersey are included, as the design from the home’s jersey, mesh on the sleeves and tonal stripes on the sleeves and shoulders. White Joma marks on the shoulders and chest.

Villarreal’s third jersey is black and red, with red gradient stripes filling the bottom on the jersey. Red is also on the sleeve cuffs and at the tip of the collar. The home kit comes complete with yellow shorts and socks with navy blue details, the away has purple shorts and socks with with white details, and the third has black shorts with red trim and black socks, both with white details. Pamesa Ceramica returns as shirt sponsor.

What do you think about the new Villarreal jerseys? Sound off below!