Vancouver Whitecaps Reveal 2017 Home Jersey

The Vancouver Whitecaps unveiled their 2017 home jersey today. The jersey is nicknamed the ‘rain jersey’ in tribute to weather conditions of the region as the ‘one thing that unites us all.’

The ‘Caps have gone for a simple pattern, as light blue triangles representing Vancouver’s rain cover the white jersey with navy blue detailing. A modern v-neck collar, the adidas 3-Stripes on top of the shoulders, and sleeve cuffs are navy.

The neck tape on the jersey’s inner collar has the club’s motto “Our all. Our honour” placed there.

The three-stripes on the shoulders are cut off at the sleeves.

A Canadian flag is placed at the back of the jersey, under the collar.

The MLS logo is customized to Whitecaps’ team colors Deep Sea blue, Whitecaps blue and white.

The jocktag at the bottom has ‘Since 1974’, the year of the original club’s founding in navy.

Bell returns as shirt sponsor for Vancouver.

