Vancouver Whitecaps Release 2019 Home Jersey

The Vancouver Whitecaps 2019 home jersey is a tribute to the 40th anniversary of the club’s 1979 NASL campaign which culminated with a Soccer Bowl victory over the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

“As we embark on the 40th anniversary of our 1979 championship, we’re excited to bring back the uniform that each and every one of us on that team wore with such pride for the club and city,” said Bob Lenarduzzi, Whitecaps FC president. “This is a kit that we’re confident our fans and supporters are going to love.”

Fans are calling the jersey the ‘2019 Hoop Jersey’ in reference to the deep sea blue with sky blue detailed hoop that runs around the entire jersey. The hoop style was regularly worn by the club during their NASL days.

A deep sea blue fold down collar with white v-neck front and deep sea blue adidas 3-stripes on the shoulders compliment the central hoop.

In a bold move, the jersey features red player names and numbers on the back as well as a red Maple Leaf with ‘1979 Champions’ written on it on the left sleeve.

The jock tag at the left hemline is a throwback to the club’s 1979 logo.

For the first time in the MLS era, the club plans to finish off their home kit with blue shorts and white socks.

