Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2018/19 Away Jersey Released

The Vancouver Whitecaps released the “Unity Jersey” as their alternate jersey for the upcoming Major League Soccer season. The steel grey color represents the grit and diligence of the ironworkers of British Columbia, who connected Metro Vancouver with other communities by building more than 20 bridges. Likewise, the Whitecaps unite the city of Vancouver and celebrate that unity with this new design. The jersey also commemorates the 60th anniversary of the tragic collapse during construction of the Second Narrows Bridge. This is the first time in history that the Vancouver Whitecaps will wear a dark grey kit.

The campaign features players and fans wearing the new jersey to underline the importance of both groups to the club and community. Lucas Stauffer, selected 26th overall in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft by the Whitecaps, said: “It has been such a blessing to see the ties between the community and the club. If I’m able to wear the shirt at some point, I know that I will be playing for something far greater than myself and I couldn’t have been asked to be drafted by a better organization.” The unity between the fans, players, and the city is reflected by the triangle pattern on the front of the jersey.

The club’s crest is now entirely silver grey, which also ties in the “Unity” campaign.

Like in previous editions, the club’s motto “Our all. Our honor.” appears below the back neckline. However, the Canadian flag is replaced by a subtle maple leaf in the upper back of the jersey.

Premier founding partner, Bell, returns on the front of the jersey, as their logo is proudly displayed in white. “Since 1974”, a nod to the history of the club, does not and is now featured on the socks of the kit instead.

