Valencia CF Unveils 2017/18 Home Jersey

LaLiga contenders Valencia CF have revealed their 2017/18 home jersey from adidas. Los Che will be retaining the services of adidas for the new strip.

Black sleeves are added to the traditional white shirt. The collar is a crew neck style with a v feature under it. The front has a horizontal pinstripe design that extends to the shoulders, with the sides of the jersey having three-stripe underarm piping from the sleeves down the hem.

The full kit has black shorts and socks with white trim. Miami-based smartphone manufacturer BLU, Bold Like Us takes over as main shirt sponsor, with beIN Sports taking a spot on the back of the jersey.