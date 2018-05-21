Valencia CF 2018/19 Away Jersey Unveiled

Valencia and adidas unveiled the LaLiga club’s 2018/19 away jersey on the last game of their season over the weekend. The club, now in its centenary season, is preparing for a new era in its established history..

Valencia’s new away jersey is dark blue with orange trim. The crew collar at the neck is blue with orange trim at the top, the shoulders with adidas’ three-stripes also in orange. The jersey’s body has a dazzling checkered and striped graphic print in a tonal blue. The adidas logo on the chest is a bright orange, across from the club crest on the left breast.

The full kits have blue shorts and socks with orange three-striped trim. BLU – Bold Like Us Smartphones is the main sponsor, with Sesderma on the left arm sleeve.

