Valencia CF 2017/18 Away Jersey Revealed

A classic look returns once more for LaLiga Santander outfit Valencia CF, as Los Che and adidas have revealed the away jersey they’ll be wearing this coming season. The striped “Senyera 79” jersey, beloved by supporters, is back and emulated with a modern touch.

The Senyera jersey is a blood red and yellow striped jersey with blue trim. All three are the colors of the autonomous Valencian Community, as seen on their flag and coat of arms. The jersey is styled like the original, with a blue v-neck collar and matching stripes on the shoulders and cuffs on the sleeves.

The back has Valencia CF in blue text on the nape. The black side of the jersey is a blank yellow.

Five yellow stripes and four blood red stripes are visible on the front and sleeves of the jersey, matching the flag’s pattern. A blue adidas logo and Valencia’s badge are placed on the chest, between the stripes.

adidas’ three-stripe trim is used as piping from the underarms to the hem.

The full kit will have blue shorts with yellow trim, with socks to match. BLU, Bold Like Us is the main shirt sponsor, with beIN Sports occupying the back of the shirt.

