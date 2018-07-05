Valencia CF 2018/19 Home Kit Revealed

Inspired by the original 1919 all-white design, adidas revealed Valencia CF’s 2018/19 home kit as “their new skin for the Centenary.” This season marks the club’s 100-year anniversary and the new kit reinvents the model that started it all.

During the club’s inaugural year, the owners instituted the constitutional act that “wearing the kit is mandatory for every player member which will consist of a sporting shirt and shorts both in white”.

In the center of the chest, American smartphone manufacture, BLU, remains the primary shirt sponsor for the upcoming season. With a touch of gold and black, the clean and crisp logos pop off the all-white jersey.

The club crest displays the black, bat emblem encircled by the word “Centenari” and the year range from 1919 to 2019.

The shoulder of the jersey retains Adidas’ signature three-stripe in a natural white, to avoid contrasting the original color. On the back, a golden club logo subtly sits under the neckline.

The matching white shorts complete the kit with the club crest again displayed on the right leg and the Alfa Romeo logo on the left leg. The Italian automobile company extended their 2017/18 sponsorship only days before the kit was released.