USA 2018 Home And Away Jerseys Unveiled

The 2018 US national team home and away jerseys by Nike were released today. Design elements combine patriotism with speed in the home jersey, and the excitement of embracing the unknown in space travel for the away.

The men’s team will debut the away jersey against Paraguay on Tuesday, March 27 in Cary, NC. The US women’s national team will debut the home jersey against Mexico on April 5.

The US Soccer Federation’s motto is “One Nation. One Team.” For the 2018 collection, the motto is used for two unique inner pride logos at the inner neck of each jersey.

Both American jerseys have the Nike’s Fast Fit Vaporknit template. The USA’s home jerseys consist of a white body with dynamic stripes that gradate from red to blue, creating an abstract sash.

Seven stripes of alternating lengths are placed at the front of the jersey, as the collar and sleeves are a solid white over white. The gradients on the sash emphasize speed

The back neck stripe is a solid red, with a USA script in white at the top.

The inner neck has one of the two inner pride marks, a stylized blue eagle with 13 stars representing the original 13 Colonies, and a banner that has the “One Nation. One Team.” motto at the bottom.

A blue swoosh and USA Soccer logo are placed on the chest.

The shorts are a solid white over white, with blue swoosh on the left leg.

The full kit also adds white socks with blue trim and a white swoosh inside.

“I love how patriotic it is. It’s bright and makes a statement,” says forward Pugh, who became the youngest player to debut for the US Women’s team in over a decade at 17 in 2016.

The US national team away jersey is navy with blue gradient stripes.

The stripes have a gradient alternating the other way, compared to the home jersey. The collar and sleeve also have navy over navy designs.

The back neck stripe is the same as the home’s, red with a USA script.

On the inner neck is the other inner pride mark, a nod to the USA’s history of space exploration. A rounded logo with a custom USA monogram, US Soccer’s founding year of 1913, and 13 stars are within the circle, with the “One Nation. One Team.” motto on the outer border.

The chest has a white swoosh with USA crest on each side.

The full kit also includes navy shorts and blue socks, with navy trim on the socks and white swoosh.

“The kit is so unique; there is nothing out there that looks similar. I love the blue away kit, it’s so clean and crisp,” says midfielder and winger Pulisic.

The jerseys will feature new typography, with a unique star-spangled number font inspired by American muscle cars.

The training set includes a red pre-match shirt with tonal deep red stars and sleeves, and a navy and red training suit.

The Nike 2018 United States home and away jerseys are now available at World Soccer Shop.