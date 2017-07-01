USA 2017 Gold Cup Jersey Launched

Today, U.S. Soccer and Nike revealed the limited edition jersey that the USMNT will wear during the upcoming 2017 Gold Cup. This new kit embodies the fierce determination, energy, and confidence of the team. The jersey debuted in the USMNT’s victory over Ghana at Rentschler Field.







The kit shines thanks to its distinctly American design elements: bold red and navy stripes across the body of the shirt and tonal obsidian stars throughout. White silicon printed stars line the shirt sleeves, reinforcing the American spirit of the kit.







The team’s mantras are displayed on the inner cuffs: “One Nation” is detailed on the left shirt sleeve, and “One Team” on the right.







A graphic reading “We Can,” “We Will,” “We Are,” is is printed just inside the collar as a reminder of the USMNT’s winning spirit and hunger for glory.







The USA 2017 Gold Cup jersey is available in limited numbers at World Soccer Shop.