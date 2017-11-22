Uruguay 2018 World Cup Home Jersey Unveiled

Uruguay and PUMA Football have unveiled their new home kit for the 2018 FIFA World Cup next summer. The design celebrates the Uruguayan National Team’s rich history, pride and tradition. In the launch event, PUMA and the AUF (Uruguayan Football Association) announced the extension of their partnership, which now includes the Women’s, Youth and Futsal teams.







The jersey itself features a classic look in sky blue with some black applications on the v-cut neck. The front of the body features a sun graphic inspired by the ‘Un sol para Atlántida’ (‘A sun for Atlantis’) monument, which celebrates the life and work of Uruguayan artist Carlos Páez Vilaró. A detail inspired by the national flag is placed on top of the back.

The player kit is made of evoKNIT fabric, a fitted material with engineered mesh zones and micro-perforations that keeps the body cool and dry, while also massaging key muscles.







The crest has been slightly redesigned to feature the four golden stars on top of it (instead of inside). Two stars represent the 1930 and 1950 FIFA World Cup won by Los Charrúas, while the other two represent the 1924 and 1928 Summer Olympics, recognized by FIFA as World Championship before the creation of the World Cup.







