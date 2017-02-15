Under Armour Reportedly Evaluating Real Madrid Jersey Sponsorship

Under Armour has been increasing their presence in soccer over the past 5 years and are looking to steal one of the crown jewels of soccer sponsorships. Spanish newspaper Marca is reporting the Baltimore-based apparel company is negotiating a $158.2 million per year deal to be the technical sponsor of Real Madrid.

They will have to outlast and outbid soccer power adidas who currently provides the clubs official jerseys and apparel. Adidas has sponsored the club since 1998 and currently pay the club a bargain price of $42.3 million per season. The current contract last through 2020 so Under Armour and Real Madrid would need to buy out the remaining years.

The deal would be the most lucrative in soccer if successful. Manchester United’s current deal with adidas is for $100 million per season while Nike’s deal with Barcelona is valued at $90 per year.

It would easily be the biggest soccer technical sponsorship for Under Armour. English Premier League side Tottenham is their most prominent club and are paid $31.1 million per season.