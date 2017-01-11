Under Armour Launch Limited Edition Clutchfit 3.0 3D

Under Armour begin 2017 in style with a new soccer cleat that shows their commitment with innovation for the elite play. The new Clutchfit 3.0 3D marks the start of a new era of shoes for the playmakers.



The upper features a brand new Flow-molded 3D ClutchFit Auxetic construction that flexes and moves with the foot to deliver powerful support and incredible feel. The soleplate has been entirely reworked, resulting in a specific conical stud configuration that delivers the traction needed to follow the natural movements of the foot.

The heel has an anti-slip material for ultimate traction and fit, while the footbed uses Charged Cushioning technology to absorb impact and convert it into responsive quickness. The Shank area is built with BMZ to provide stiff support.

Under Armour Clutchfit 3.0 3D are available to shop at World Soccer Shop.