Unbeaten Celtic Win Scottish Premier League; Look to Make History

With 8 games remaining in the Scottish Premier League, Celtic are looking to make history. Brendan Rodger’s side secured the Premier League title and now turn their focus on becoming the first Scottish team to go unbeaten in a 38-game season.

The last time a Scottish Premier League side went unbeaten was in 1898/99 when rivals Rangers achieved the feat. Celtic went unbeaten in 1897/98. But both those seasons were only 18 games.

The incredible unbeaten run is not the only challenge still facing Celtic. With the League Cup in the bag after beating Aberdeen in November, the final hurdle to achieving a rare treble is the Scottish Cup title. They face Rangers in the semi-finals later this month. Rangers are the last club to win the domestic treble accomplishing the feat in 2002/03. Celtic last won the treble in 2000/01.

It was Celtic’s 6th consecutive Premier League title but came with a new look. Dafabet replaced Magner’s Cider as the club’s front-of-jersey sponsor ahead of the season.

The champagne was ready before the first kick with Scott Sinclair hitting a hat-trick and Stuart Armstrong and Patrick Roberts adding goals in the 5-0 thumping of Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday.

Official Celtic gear is available at World Soccer Shop.