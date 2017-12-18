Umbro Becomes Jamaica’s New Kit Supplier

Umbro and the Jamaican Footbal Federation (JFF) made public their four-year, US$4 million partnership, set to kick-off in 2018. The double diamond will provide kits for both the men’s and women’s teams at all age groups. The deal includes performance bonuses in regional and international tournaments, which should come as good news for the Reggae Boyz, runners-up in the 2015 and 2017 editions of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Jamaica just ended their contract with UAE-based kit supplier Romai Sports, who signed with them in 2015 for around $5.4 million.

“This is a world-renowned name and the JFF is delighted to be partnering with Umbro,” said Michael Ricketts, president of the JFF. “I am sure that this will be a mutually beneficial partnership. Umbro is a famous name in football around the world and we are looking forward to revealing the new kits to our fans. We are looking for positive things from our national teams and this will be an excellent start.”

“We have been in tremendous negotiations and we are able to reach a most generous and important deal,” added Alberto Bassan, director of Flex Pro, Umbro’s distributor in Jamaica. “Umbro, a British brand, in essence, will be able to bear its name on the JFF kit and it’s a real honour for us. We are rooting for the best of the Jamaica Football Federation and for the Jamaican people.”

Peru and Serbia are the other national teams kitted by the double diamond, although the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) declined to renew their deal with Umbro and will be partnered with Marathon Sports (from Ecuador) after the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

“We are pleased to have added the Jamaican national team to our roster of clubs around the world. The team has a unique culture that fits perfectly with Umbro’s values and combined with our unparalleled kit design and footballing insight, should make a fantastic partnership,” said Antony Little, managing director of Umbro.

