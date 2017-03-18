Ukraine Unveils 2017 Home And Away Jerseys

Ahead of their 2018 World Cup Qualifier with Croatia, Ukraine and Joma Sport have revealed an new agreement and with it, a new pair of jerseys and an updated crest to match. The Yellow-Blues have left adidas for the Spanish company for a long-term deal.







Revealed late last year, the Football Federation of Ukraine updated their crest. Based from the national coat of arms, a stylized Tryzub or trident features golden yellow and blue gradients, with a ball at the base. The crest will be applied to the new jerseys.







The home jersey comes in yellow with blue details. The very front of the rounded collar has a blue and yellow striped trim. Solid blue curved spiked designs are seen on the sides, sleeves and shoulders of the jerseys, with a traditional design present as side piping and with a faded effect on a stripe in on the left side. Yellow with blue details on the shorts and socks complete the kit.







The away is an invert of the home jersey, with a predominantly blue body and yellow details. A subtle difference is the yellow and blue striped trim from the home jersey is the same on the change jersey as it appears on the collar and sleeve cuffs. The traditional design that takes up the flanks continues down into the shorts.







The 2017 Joma Ukraine home and away jerseys will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.