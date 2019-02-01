UEFA Champions League Final Official Match Ball

The official match ball for the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League final was unveiled by adidas in January. The Madrid Finale 19 ball has the colors inverted from previous seasons with white stars and colored graphic print on the other panels.

The red graphic print has a 3-level digital glitch that features elements of the Wanda Metropolitano, Atletico Madrid’s home stadium. The white stars use a subtle 2-tone effect to create a texture look for the stars.

