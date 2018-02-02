UEFA Champions League 2018 Finale Kiev Ball Unveiled

To mark the second half of the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League, adidas have revealed the official match ball for the knockout stages and final of Europe’s elite club competition. With the Round of 16 matches to come in a couple weeks, the colorful Finale Kyiv 2018 ball will replace the Group Stage OMB.

The competition’s star panels, common on adidas Champions League OMBs, have a vibrant appearance with use of Ukraine’s blue and yellow national colors. The graphic features a brilliant yellow sunburst-style design, blue stripes, and more details with orange and silver over the black stars. The official Champions League and adidas logo take up the front of the ball, with the Final Kyiv 2018 mark at the center.

The ball also has a FIFA Quality Pro logo on a white panel, which also has subtle designs.

The NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine will host this year’s UEFA Champions League Final on May 26.

