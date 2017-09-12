UEFA Champions League 2017/18 Group Stage Ball Revealed

With all thirty-two clubs across Europe set to begin the first stage of group play, adidas have unveiled the official ball of the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League group stage.

The ball features the established star-panel design the UEFA Champions League Logo is based on. Representing the energy of Europe’s elite club competition, the stars are navy blue with a turquoise lightning pattern, and features a seamless surface across the panels for improved first touch. Improved grip and control on the ball’s outer along with reduced water absorption makes this a top match ball fitting for the tournament.

