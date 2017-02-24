UEFA Champions League Cleat Spotting

As the season starts to heat up in the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League and other cup competitions, Soccer365 takes a look at some of the best footwear selections over the past couple of weeks.

Angel Di Maria (adidas ACE17+ Purecontrol)

In arguably the best performance in this round of the Champions League, Angel Di Maria turned back the clock with two splendid goals that looked very similar to the Di Maria of old. The electric winger was too much for the Blaugrana to handle as he laced up in his adidas ACE 17+.

Chicharito (Nike Mercurial Superfly V)

After seeing his career start to falter for Manchester United and Real Madrid, the Baby Faced Assassin is having a personal renaissance in Germany at Bayer Leverkusen. Teams are struggling with his clever movement up front and his knack for putting the ball in the net. After beginning his career in the Nike Tiempo range, he has now switched his loyalties to the Nike Mercurial Superfly.

Sergio Aguero (PUMA evoSpeed)

The Argentine was recently in the news after being benched for teenage sensation Gabriel Jesus. He punctuated his comeback in his PUMA evoSpeed with two well taken goals against Monaco in one of the most thrilling Champions League encounters in recent memory.

Gareth Bale (adidas X 17+)

adidas, Real Madrid, and the entire soccer world have missed Gareth Bale this season due to injury. The Welshman made a dream comeback at the Santiago Bernebeu when he tucked in a marvelous counter attacking goal in his new adidas X 17+ cleats.

Mario Balotelli (PUMA evoPower 1.3)

The Italian bad boy struck again in Nice’s Ligue 1 match as he saw red again for the third time this campaign. An outrageously gifted soccer player with an eye for goal, Mario Balotelli once was the face of the PUMA evoPower silo. Before being sent to the locker room, the former Manchester City striker surprisingly wore an outdated pair of the PUMA evoPower. PUMA will be hoping that the striker switches into a pair of the new Vigor cleats after his return from suspension.

Diego Costa (adidas X 16+ Purechaos)

Similar to Balotelli, Chelsea talisman, Diego Costa, is having a hard time switching into a new pair of cleats. The goal scoring machine has been leading the line for Antonio Conte’s formidable side to devastating effect in his retro adidas X 16+ Purechaos cleats.

Radamel Falcao (PUMA evoSpeed)

In a bespoke pair of PUMA evoSpeeds, the Colombian participated in a fierce battle of strikers with Sergio Aguero in their Champions League matchup. Like Aguero, Falcao scored two stunners to give the French side a chance to go through to the next round. The only mark on the striker’s performance other than his effort to blackout and customize his cleats was his saved penalty kick.

Marco Verratti (PUMA evoSpeed)

Similar to Sanchez, Falcao, and Tah, Marco Verratti wore a pair of beautiful black out PUMA evoTouch cleats. The Italian, alongside Di Maria, ran riot against Barcelona in their 4-0 victory over the Catalan giants. With continued performances like that, we would not be surprised to see all of the big brands try to sign the young Italian to a sponsorship deal.

Jonathan Tah (Under Armour Clutchfit Force)

Blackout cleats ooze class. Prior to being unveiled as one of Under Armour’s headline athletes to wear the white colorway of the Under Armour Clutchfit Force, Jonathan Tah broke the cleats in in a wonderful blackout model. Neither he or the cleats though were able to stop Atletico Madrid from running rampant against his Bayer Leverkusen side in their UEFA Champions League encounter.

