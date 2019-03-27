U.S. Women’s National Team Unveil 2019 Home Jersey

The 2019 USWNT home jersey by Nike was unveiled on March 11th in Paris, France. The jersey is inspired by the jersey the team wore on the way to winning the 1999 Women’s World Cup.

The white jersey has a clean look with a hybrid collar with a red insert at the base and wide red and blue striping on the sleeve cuffs.

The US Soccer women’s crest with the 3 stars representing the Women’s World Cup titles in 1991, 1999, and 2015 sits over the heart while a red Nike Swoosh with blue outline is on the right chest.

‘One Nation. One Team’ is printed on the inside of the jersey.

The 3-star embellishment is also on the back of the jersey on a blue neck tape.

One of the most interesting features of the jersey is the sublimated design on the back of the jersey created using the names of all 50 states printed multiple times in a gray tone. The design is symbolic of the support the women’s team receives from fans across the country.

A hint of blue detailing is included on the side seam at the waist along with a Nike Swoosh jock tag on the lower left corner of the jersey.

