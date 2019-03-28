U.S. Women’s National Team 2019 Away Jersey Unveiled

The USWNT 2019 away jersey by Nike was unveiled on March 11th in Paris. The jersey features a bold and modern look with 2-tones of red used to create a hooped design with stars scattered on the front and back of the jersey.

The ‘Speed Red’ jersey has blue accents on the vertical neck tape with 3 stars on the back of the jersey as well as on the Nike Swoosh on the right chest.

The US Soccer women’s crest sits over the heart with the 3 stars representing their Women’s World Cup titles from 1991, 1999, and 2015 sitting proudly above the crest.

The jersey features a red v-neck collar and team slogan, ‘ONE NATION. ONE TEAM’ is printed inside the jersey on the right shoulder.

The USWNT away jersey will be worn with red shorts and blue socks to complete the uniform.

