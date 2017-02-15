U.S. Soccer Reveals 2017 Third Jersey

Just when Valentine’s day ended, U.S. Soccer treated its followers with the introduction of the new USMNT and USWNT Nike 2017 third jersey. The new kit finally brings in one of the main colors of the American flag in a bright look that will stand out on the field.

The new USA jersey features lightweight mobility and engineered breathability provided by the Nike AeroSwift technology. Design-wise, the shirt features a bright red body with v-neck collar and darker sleeves and shoulders which are product of the alternation of narrow black and red stripes. The inner right cuff includes ‘1 Nation’, while ‘1 Team’ can be seen on the left cuff.

The U.S. Soccer logo is presented in a red & white variation that combines perfectly with the new color. It sits across the chest from the Nike Swoosh with both logos heat transferred for flexibility and breathability.

Black dynamic stripes run down on the sides of the jersey, which expand with movement to enhance air circulation and reveal an inner red mesh layer.

The collar also features black detailing, and ‘USA’ appears on the back collar as a symbol of patriotism and national pride. The back is clean red, and will feature white numbering to allow high visibility. Red shorts and socks will complete the new uniform.





The WNT will debut the kit on-field during the SheBelieves cup in March 1-7, while the MNT will use it for the first time in the World Cup Qualifiers match versus Honduras on March 24th at San Jose, California.

USA 2017 Nike red jersey is now available to shop at World Soccer Shop.