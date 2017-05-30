U.S. National Teams to Wear Rainbow Numbers

The United States men’s and women’s national teams will wear rainbow numbers for their June friendlies in support of LGBT Pride Month. The look will debut with the USMNT against Venezuela on June 3 followed by the USWNT wearing them for their matches against Sweden and Norway on June 8.

The jerseys will be auctioned off after the matches to raise funds for the You Can Play Project.

Michael Bradley wore a rainbow captain’s armband for the USMNT against Ecuador in the Copa America last year that raised over $5,000.